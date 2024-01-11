Belis Aladag, MD, MPH, FASAM, An Addiction Medicine Specialist With Bright Heart Health

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

An exceptional addiction medicine specialist, Dr. Aladag is the Medical Director of Bright Heart Health, providing expert care and support to all individuals struggling through telemedicine.

Before embarking on her professional journey, she graduated with her medical degree from the Ross University School of Medicine in 2006 and received her Master of Public Health degree (MPH) from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2007. She then went on to complete her residency in family medicine at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in 2012.

Recognized as a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (FASAM), the doctor is board-certified in addiction medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine (ABPM) and also board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Addiction medicine is a medical subspecialty that deals with the diagnosis, prevention, evaluation, treatment, and recovery of persons with addiction, of those with substance-related and addictive disorders, and of people who show unhealthy use of substances including alcohol, nicotine, prescription medicine and other illicit and licit drugs. An addiction medicine specialist provides prevention, evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment services for patients with unhealthy substance use or substance-related health conditions.

