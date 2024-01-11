Sonya Leigh Fleming, MSN, FNP

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A devoted family nurse practitioner, Sonya is affiliated with Bethany Medical, seeing patients at their Lindsay Street location in High Point, North Carolina. Her approach combines medical expertise with a compassionate understanding of her patients' unique needs, creating a healthcare experience focused on holistic well-being.

Accepting new patients aged 12 and up, she specializes in a wide range of primary care and pain management services, demonstrating her commitment to addressing the diverse healthcare needs of her patients. Her services include comprehensive physicals, the management of chronic diseases, urgent care, chronic pain management, Suboxone treatment, and addressing conditions such as fibromyalgia, migraines, joint pain, arthritis, and women's health. She also offers weight loss management.

Throughout her academic career, Sonya completed her Post Masters FNP degree at Carson-Newman University, building upon her Master of Science in Nursing degree from UNC Charlotte. In addition to her nursing qualifications, she holds a Master's degree in Higher Education from Appalachian State University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College.

Committed to excellence, she is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, a Registered Nurse in the State of North Carolina, a Paramedic certified in the same state, and a Certified Dialysis Nurse (CDN). Furthermore, she is well-versed in life-saving techniques, holding certifications in AHA Healthcare Provider CPR, AHA ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), and AHA PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support).

In order to remain up to date in her field, Sonya is an active member of the American Nurses Association, the North Carolina Nurses Association, the American Nephrology Nurses Association, and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

A Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) holds board certification and provides continuing and comprehensive healthcare for the individual and family across all ages, genders, diseases, and body systems. FNPs maintain patient records, perform physical exams, order or perform diagnostic tests, prescribe medications, develop treatment plans, as well as treat acute and chronic illnesses, conditions, and injuries that fall under primary care.

