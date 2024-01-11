Gethin Williams, MD, Phd, A Radiologist With Imaging & Interventional Specialists

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 11, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

An experienced radiologist, Dr. Williams stands as a prominent figure in the medical community, serving as the Medical Director of Imaging & Interventional Specialists in El Paso, Texas. Devoted to advancing medical care in the borderland community, Dr. Williams specializes in non-surgical, micro-targeted outpatient therapies. Dr. Williams has been at the forefront of medical innovation, being the first to introduce Y90 treatment for cancer in the El Paso metropolitan area, thereby expanding access to this crucial modern treatment modality.

Before embarking on his professional journey, he boasts an impressive educational background, having completed an internal medicine internship at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, followed by residencies at Harvard's Joint Program in Nuclear Medicine and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He further honed his skills through a dedicated Vascular and Interventional Radiology fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School.

As a testament of his continued education, Dr. Williams is board-certified in interventional and diagnostic radiology by the American Board of Radiology (ABR). The ABR is a not-for-profit physician-led organization that oversees the certification and ongoing professional development of specialists in diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, radiation oncology, and medical physics.

In addition, the doctor is board-certified in nuclear radiology by the American Board of Nuclear Medicine (ABNM). ABNM is the primary certifying organization for nuclear medicine in the United States.

Affiliated with the University Medical Center of El Paso and all campuses of the Hospitals of Providence, Dr. Williams brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as a General Radiologist and Vascular and Interventional Radiologist at Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and University of Massachusetts Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center.

Beyond clinical practice, he is a prolific author with approximately 20 peer-reviewed articles and 10 abstracts to his name. He is also a co-developer of a patented method for reducing interferences in Positron Emission Tomography. His commitment to education is evident in his role as an expert author with Amirsys' RadPrimer, a renowned radiology residency training platform.

Radiology refers to the field of medicine that uses non-invasive imaging scans to diagnose a patient. A radiologist is a physician who uses imaging methodologies to diagnose and manage patients and provide therapeutic options.

Among his various accolades, he earned prestigious awards, including the RSNA 2006 Trainee Research Award in nuclear medicine and the Roentgen Resident/Fellow Research Award in 2010. Additionally, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School recognized his contributions with the Risa and Felix Fleischner Young Investigator Award.

On a more personal note, Dr. Williams finds joy in the company of his wife, daughters, and dogs. Together, they indulge in travel, hiking, and visits to family in Australia, reflecting his well-rounded approach to life and medicine.

Learn More about Dr. Gethin Williams:

Through his findatopdoc profile, , or through Imaging & Interventional Specialists,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.