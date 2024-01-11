James W. Christopher, MD, FACS, A General Surgeon In Private Practice

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Well-versed in the field of general surgery, Dr. Christopher is a highly skilled and dedicated surgeon. His extensive expertise spans a wide range of surgical interventions, showcasing a commitment to providing holistic and specialized care to his patients.

The doctor's acclaimed career in medicine began after he earned his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport in 1997. Prior to his medical degree, he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of the South in 1993, further solidifying his academic foundation.

Dedicated to clinical excellence, Dr. Christopher is board-certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). The ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge.

As a testament to his professional standing, he is a proud member of the American College of Surgeons, an esteemed organization that recognizes excellence and expertise in the field of surgery.

General surgery is a surgical specialty that focuses on abdominal contents including the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, colon, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, appendix and bile ducts, and often the thyroid gland. A general surgeon performs a wide range of abdominal surgeries for many forms of intestinal and abdominal wall neoplasms, gallbladder disease, gastric and pancreatic disease. They follow the patient through critical care and surgical recovery all the way to outpatient care.

