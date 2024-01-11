Mario F. Gomez, DO, FACS, A Trauma Surgeon With Broward Health Medical Center

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 11, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Recognized as a well-known trauma surgeon, Dr. Gomez is a distinguished figure in the field of surgery, with a focus on General Surgery, Robotic Surgery, and Trauma.

Back in the early days of his academic career, he obtained his medical degree at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he earned his medical degree in 2010. He then went on to complete his residency at NYU Lutheran Medical Center in 2015, where he gained comprehensive training in general surgery and trauma care.

Driven by a commitment to continuous learning and specialization, Dr. Gomez pursued dual fellowships at Jackson Memorial Hospital in 2016 and 2017. These fellowships further refined his expertise, particularly in the areas of robotic surgery and advanced surgical techniques, positioning him as a leader in the field.

Trauma surgery is a surgical specialty that utilizes both operative and non-operative management to treat traumatic injuries, typically in an acute setting. Trauma surgeons generally complete residency training in general surgery and often fellowship training in trauma or surgical critical care. Also called critical care and acute care surgeons, trauma surgeons specialize in performing emergency surgeries on people who have had a critical injury or illness.

Learn More about Dr. Mario F. Gomez:

Through his findatopdoc profile, , or through Broward Health Medical Center

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.