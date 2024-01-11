Troy B. Gamble Jr., MD, A Family Physician With Lexington Medical Center

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A trusted family physician, Dr. Gamble is a highly accomplished and respected medical professional with an illustrious career spanning over 40 years, dedicated to providing exceptional primary care to patients of all ages.

With a broad educational background, his journey in the medical field began with academic excellence, graduating summa cum laude from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with a bachelor's degree in biology. He further solidified his academic achievements by earning his medical degree from the esteemed Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Moreover, Dr. Gamble's commitment to family medicine led him to complete his residency at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, where he not only honed his clinical skills but also emerged as a leader, serving as the chief resident. This early display of leadership set the stage for his remarkable career.

Recognized as a Fellow by the American Academy of Family Physicians, the doctor is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties.

In his most recent role as the chief medical officer at Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree, South Carolina, Dr. Gamble continued to make a difference in patient care. His dedication extended to serving as a hospitalist and providing care at the rural health center.

Alongside his clinical role, he served as an associate professor for the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, he shared his knowledge and expertise with the next generation of healthcare professionals. During this tenure, he also held the role of medical director at the Family Practice Center, further solidifying his impact on medical education.

Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

As a testament to his success, Dr. Gamble has earned numerous accolades, including being consistently recognized as one of the Best Doctors in America®.

