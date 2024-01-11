Julie Gorchynski, MD, Emergency Physician

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Julie Gorchynski MD, MS, FACEP, FAAEM is a board certified emergency physician with 30 years of clinical experience in her field. She currently serves as a Clinical Professor within the Department of Emergency Medicine at the level 1 trauma center, University Hospital, UT Health Science Center, Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine.

A 1991 graduate of Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, NE, Dr. Gorchynski went on to complete her residency training in the speciality of emergency medicine at Loma Linda University Medical Center in California.

Dr. Gorchynski's commitment to excellence is further demonstrated by her receiving board certification in emergency medicine through the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). The ABEM certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing and examination standards.

Dr. Gorchynski has been a distinguished invited speaker at international emergency medicine conferences since 2006. She is well recognized as an expert in her field of emergency medicine and has continued to give lectures at the national, state, regional and local level since 1994.

Dr. Gorchynski has numerous publications in clinical emergency medicine in peer reviewed journals and has authored book chapters in emergency medicine. She has been invited to present her research at international and national medical conference forums.

Dr. Gorchynski has supported numerous graduate students in their master's program to receive a Julie Gorchynski MD, MS Research Scholarship Award in support of their research, in the Center for Cancer and Developmental Biology, at California State University Northridge, CA, since 2011.

Dr. Gorchynski has educated, supervised and trained emergency medicine residents and medical students in emergency medicine for 30 years during her academic career.

Fellowship status: Dr. Gorchynski is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP) and a Fellow of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine (FAAEM).