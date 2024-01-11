Maria Ramirez Hubbard, MD, FAAN, A Neurologist With Memory And Attention Research Institute Of America

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

An exceptional neurologist, Dr. Hubbard is the CEO and Medical Director of the Memory and Attention Research Institute of America (MARIA), providing comprehensive neurobehavioral evaluations including but not limited to memory loss, confusion, absent mindedness, distractibility, word finding difficulties, progressive loss of thinking and reasoning abilities, forgetfulness and poor attention. She specializes in taking care of conditions such as dementia, brain injury, Alzheimer's, Lewy Body disease, frontotemporal dementia, concussion, intellectual disability, and more.

Academically, she received her medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in 1985. Her journey in medicine led her through rigorous training, including a residency in neurology and a fellowship in behavioral neurology at Boston University, a renowned institution recognized for its pioneering research in traumatic brain injury (TBI) and the discovery of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Distinguished as a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology (FAAN), Dr. Hubbard stands out as one of the 22 neurologists in Florida who holds board certification in brain injury medicine from the American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry. Additionally, she boasts a Diplomate in Neurorehabilitation, reflecting her commitment to comprehensive and holistic patient care.

Beyond her certifications, she distinguishes herself through her utilization of advanced diagnostic tools. She employs cutting-edge techniques such as videonystagmography (VNG), balance testing, and oculomotor tracking, leveraging technology to enhance the accuracy of TBI diagnoses and treatment plans. These diagnostic methods often prove invaluable, especially when traditional imaging studies like MRIs fail to reveal substantial findings.

Apart from her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Hubbard is deeply engaged in various organizations dedicated to guiding and mentoring young physicians. Her passion for nurturing the next generation of medical professionals is evident in her active involvement in these initiatives.

Neurology is a branch of medicine dealing with disorders of the nervous system. Neurologists are licensed medical specialists who diagnose and treat disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles of patients. They examine a patient's mental and physical status, conduct medical tests and scans, and evaluate the results to diagnose and treat the patient.

Fluent in Spanish, Dr. Hubbard possesses a unique ability to connect with a diverse range of patients, particularly those who are bilingual. Outside of the hospital, she finds joy in spending quality time with her family, exploring new recipes, meditating, listening to music and attending cultural events.

