Kuwaitis Win One Gold, Two Silvers At Arab Aquatics Championships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's swimmers snatched one gold and two silvers on Thursday, the second day of the Second Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships being held at Aspire Dome in Doha, bringing the total tally of medals to seven.

Mohammad Al-Zubaid snatched the gold medal in the 50-m backstroke contest in the 15-16 age group, and the silver for 100-m freestyle race in the same group.

Kuwait's team, including Hamad Al-Gheith, Hassan Al-Suaileek, Saud Al-Enzi and Hassan Rajab, in the 13-14 age group, had the silver in the 4أ-100 meters freestyle relay.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Faisal Abualhassan, head of the Kuwaiti delegation for the competition, lauded Kuwaiti nationals' achievements and their high performance.

He hoped for making further progress in the tournament, which will last until January 15, extolling also the support of Kuwait's Embassy to Qatar to the delegation.

On Wednesday, the Kuwaiti swimmers won four medals: one gold, one silver and two bronze on the first day of the game. (end)

msa









MENAFN11012024000071011013ID1107711569