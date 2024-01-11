US Hopes UN Assessment Team Start Gaza Mission Soon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The US State Dept. voiced hope that the United Nations assessment team will "as soon as possible" start assessing the possibility of getting the displaced people moving back to the north of Gaza Strip.

"That is our strong desire," Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the Dept., said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"Discussions are currently ongoing between the UN and the government of Israel to begin this. Logistical issues exist that need to be worked out. But our hope and our expectation is that this will get up and running as soon as possible," Patel pointed out.

He was commenting on the statement by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken that Israel agreed to have a UN assessment team to the north of Gaza to look at the conditions that would be necessary to start to get people moving back to the north.

Patel noted that the purpose is to evaluate whether the conditions are acceptable and safe and in a manner in which civilians are able to return to their homes or if additional circumstances need to be addressed.

"And that is why it is so important for this assessment to take place. And in fact, that is one of a number of the concrete steps forward that Secretary Blinken is carrying from his travels, this agreement between the Israel and the UN to send this assessment team to the North to do this important work," he added. (end)

rsr









MENAFN11012024000071011013ID1107711568