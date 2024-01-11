US Sanctions On Russian Entities For Ballistic Missile Transfers From DPRK

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The United States imposed sanctions on one individual and three entities complicit in the transfer to Russia and testing of (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) DPRK-origin ballistic missiles by Russia since late November 2023.

The State Department said in a press release on Thursday it is also identifying four aircraft owned by the US-designated Command of the Military Transport Aviation (VTA) as blocked property.

All targets are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, which authorizes sanctions with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation, according to the statement.

Pursuant to section 1(a)(vii) the following entity is being designated for being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation:

Joint Stock Company the 224th Flight Unit State Airlines (224th Flight Unit State Airlines) is a state-owned enterprise that was spun off from Russia's Air Force to provide commercial air cargo transport services.

Additionally, we assess that two previously identified aircraft associated with Joint Stock Company the 224th Flight Unit State Airlines with tail numbers RA-78817 and RA-82030 were involved in the transfers of DPRK ballistic missiles and missile-related cargo transfers in late November 2023.

The Department previously designated 224th Flight Unit State Airlines on May 19, 2023, pursuant to section 1(a) (iv) (B) for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods and services to or in support of, Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner, an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked.

At that time, we also identified several aircraft as blocked property of 224th Flight Unit State Airlines.

Pursuant to section 1(a) (iii) (C) the following individual is being designated for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of 224th Flight Unit State Airlines, an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024:

Vladimir Vladimirovich Mikheychik is the General Director of 224th Flight Unit State Airlines, the statement noted.

Pursuant to section 1(a)(i) the following entities are being designated for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy:

Vladimirovka Advanced Weapons and Research Complex (VAWARC) is a Russian military facility involved in the testing of missiles.

Additionally, the weapons-testing complex in western Russia includes facilities, airfields, and missile ranges that were involved in the transfer to Russia and testing of DPRK ballistic missiles by Russia in late 2023.

Ashuluk Firing Range is a Russian missile testing range.

The Department is also identifying four aircraft as blocked property of VTA. We assess that these four aircraft with tail numbers RF-86898, RF-78757, RF-82011, and RF-82041 were involved in the transfers of DPRK ballistic missiles and missile-related cargo in November and December 2023.

The Department previously designated VTA on December 9, 2022, pursuant to section 1(a) (i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related material sector of the Russian Federation economy and on October 18, 2023, pursuant to E.O. 13949 for engaging in activities that materially contribute to the supply, sale, or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of arms or related materiel.

Identifying information of property in which VTA has an interest and that will be blocked as a result of this action, it added. (end)

