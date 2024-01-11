Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA -- Kuwaiti swimmers win one gold and two silvers at the Second Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships in Doha.
CAIRO -- US Secretary of State: Israel agreed to have the United Nations send an assessment team to the north of Gaza to prepare for return of displaced Gazans.
LONDON -- UK Maritime Trade Operations: An oil tanker has been seized off the coast of Oman.
TEHRAN -- Iran seizes a US oil tanker off the coast of Oman in a move that comes as per a "judicial order."
WASHINGTON -- The United States imposes sanctions on one individual and three entities complicit in the transfer to Russia and testing of DPRK-origin ballistic missiles. (end) gb
