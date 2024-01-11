Insurance Aggregators Market to Garner $130 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 21.2% CAGR | Insurance Zebra, Insurify, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insurance Aggregators Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Insurance Type (Life Insurance, Automotive Insurance, Health Insurance, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Insurance Aggregators Market to Garner $130 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 21.2% CAGR

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Insurance Aggregators Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Insurance Type (Life Insurance, Automotive Insurance, Health Insurance, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global insurance aggregators industry was pegged at $19.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $130 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in number of aggregators and digital brokers and surge in digital influence have boosted the growth of the global insurance aggregators market. Moreover, rise in internet userbase usage have supplemented the market growth. However, dearth of awareness among customers and lack of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness among customers would open new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impacted on the market due to advent of novel digital solutions for insurance and surge in demand for insurance among people.

Rise in demands for insurance aggregators services that can be accessed through their laptops and smartphones due to fear of spread of the virus and social distancing have fuelled the market growth.

The SMEs segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

By enterprise size, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031, as it reduces managing concerns efficiently and helps to achieve their claim process & premium underwriting, and evaluation process effectively. However, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global insurance aggregators market, as it helps insurers to maintain transparency in the claim process, and human connections and improves the decision-making capability.

The health insurance segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By insurance type, the health insurance segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of a technology revolution and increase in data availability. However, the life insurance segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global insurance aggregators market, as it helps to improve mortality and lapse predictions and optimize decision-making.

North America dominated the market

By region, the global insurance aggregators market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is pertaining to rise in the adoption of modern technologies in the insurance industry. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, as several insurers are adopting & heavily investing in digital insurance platforms to boost business efficiency, lowering compliance risk exposure, and improve claim settlement process in the region.

Key market players

