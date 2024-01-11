Beijing Reminds Taiwanese To Pick The Right Leaders

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Political tensions in the Taiwan Strait have risen recently as about 20 million Taiwanese voters prepare to elect their president and lawmakers on Saturday.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office's spokesperson Chen Binhua said Taiwanese people should not vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, because Lai's“Taiwan independence” approach is dangerous and will only push the island towards war and recession.

“Cross-strait relations have deteriorated from peaceful development to tense confrontation over the past eight years,” Chen said in a media briefing on Wednesday.“The so-called 'Tsai Ing-wen path' is a path of 'Taiwan independence' and confrontation, and is harmful to Taiwan.”

He said“Taiwan independence” is the major threat to Taiwan's security, the interests of Taiwanese people and regional stability.

Chen's strong words came after Lai said at a press conference on Tuesday that he would continue Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's diplomatic, national defense and cross-strait policies. Lai also said he would help create a new situation in the Indo-Pacific region and push forward cross-strait exchanges and cooperation.

Lai said Taiwan's door is always open for cross-strt cooperation based on the principle of reciprocity and dignity.

Lai's advantage

Western media have described the coming Taiwanese elections as one of the most important political events in 2024 as the results could affect the stability of the Taiwan Strait, Sino-United States relations and the global chip supply chain.

According to the numbers released by media and research institutions on January 2, DPP's Lai was leading in the final pre-election polls by 3-5 percentage points over the Kuomintang's candidate, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih.

