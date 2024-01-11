There's Both More And Less US Inflation Than Meets The Eye

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Consumer Price Index rose by 3.4% in the year through December 2023, somewhat higher than the consensus forecast, mainly due to a big jump in the reported cost of shelter, which rose 6.2% year-on-year. The shelter number is bogus; rents on new apartments reported by Zillow and Apartmentlist have fallen during the past year, and during each of the past five months.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which calculates the Consumer Price Index, reports what it thinks is the average cost of renting a home. But the cost of a new lease as reported by Apartmentlist is falling. It takes about 12 months for the BLS estimate to catch up with the change in new rentals.

The official CPI shelter number will catch up to the observed cost of new rentals later in 2024, and the BLS will report a decline in the cost of housing, which makes up a third of the price index.

The price of goods also is falling after the COVID surge, when consumers scrambled to buy autos (to avoid public transport) and work-at-home electronics. An important factor is the falling cost of imports from China, due in part to the fall in China's exchange rate vs. the US dollar.

