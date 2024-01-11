LAST CHANCE TO VIEW ABU DHABI ART PROGRAMMES IN ABU DHABI AND AL AIN

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
The year-round Abu Dhabi Art programmes continue with exhibitions running over the next few weeks, including the Beyond Emerging Artists programme, the Gateway Exhibition, and Artist Commissions in Cultural Sites. The Beyond Emerging Artists exhibitions and Artist Commissions in Cultural Sites will close on 21 January, with the Gateway exhibition on display until 21 February 2024. The exhibitions were revealed during the 15th edition of Abu Dhabi Art Fair in November of last year, which welcomed record breaking numbers of visitors and presented artworks from 90 galleries from over 30 countries.
-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="398" height="264" data-bit="iit" />
MENAFN11012024005446012082ID1107711504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.