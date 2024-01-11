EDGE To Showcase Advanced Unmanned Technology Solutions At UMEX And Simtex 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

EDGE will return as the Strategic Partner at UMEX and SimTEX 2024 being held in Abu Dhabi from 23 to 25 January.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:EDGE is making its third appearance at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2024, reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading advanced technology groups in the unmanned and autonomous systems sector.

Returning as the exhibition's official Strategic Partner, EDGE will highlight its goal of significantly accelerating UAE-manufactured advanced technology and autonomous capabilities with a showcase of industry-leading unmanned technologies and solutions, including autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group said:“UMEX presents EDGE with the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the rapid growth of our portfolio of advanced unmanned and autonomous technology systems, while highlighting our vision of adopting advanced technologies to accelerate and reinforce our sovereign capabilities. We are fully dedicated to playing a pivotal role as a growing industry leader in this domain. UMEX 2024 will also highlight the swift progress that EDGE has made in expanding our global footprint, forging valuable partnerships, and developing the latest solutions and services in the field of autonomous air, land, and sea systems, solutions, and services.”

Under autonomous systems, EDGE will display a range of autonomous unmanned jet-powered and electric-powered aircraft, including fixed-wing loitering munitions, a stealth aircraft, a large fixed-wing intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) aircraft, a multi-role performance helicopter, and tactical logistics helicopters.

Under land systems, EDGE will display autonomous ground vehicles, including mission-proven tracked UGVs, a rapidly deployable armed robotic vehicle, and small UGVs.

The event will also mark the first time that ETIMAD, a technology solutions and services company with a focus on security systems solutions, systems integration, projects fulfilment, and execution in the fields of border and civil security, is participating at UMEX as part of EDGE Group.

Attendees of UMEX and SimTEX 2024 can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies in Hall 5, Stand A18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) between 23 to 25 January.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.