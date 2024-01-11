(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 04, 2024. Those NASDAQ: MSS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at ... or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 04, 2024, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: MSS against Maison Solutions Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party, that the Company's CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

...

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.