New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The K-12 game-based learning market is estimated to grow by USD 16.50 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.44% . The K-12 game-based learning market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer K-12 game-based learning market are Alphabet Inc., Banzai Labs Inc., BrainQuake Inc., BreakAway Ltd. Inc., Cognitive ToyBox Inc., Filament Games, iCivics Inc., Kahoot ASA, KILLER SNAILS LLC, Kuato Studios, Microsoft Corp., MobilizAR Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MONKIMUN Inc., Paratus Knowledge Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Schell Games LLC, Smart Lumies Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Thrust Interactive Inc., Tinybop Inc., and University of Michigan.

Company Offering:



Alphabet Inc. - The company offers K-12 game-based learning solutions such as Google Classroom.

Banzai Labs Inc. - The company offers K-12 game-based learning solutions such as Banzai Classroom.

BrainQuake Inc. - The company offers K-12 game-based learning solutions such as Wuzzit Trouble.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to the rising awareness of early education, strong digital infrastructure in schools, and the mass adoption of BYOD policies in K-12 schools. These policies are expected to encourage the use of innovative gadgets, such as tablets, iPads, chrome books, and others, in K-12 schools. This, in turn, is enabling students to learn using digital apps and video games.

Impactful driver- The expansion of the global K-12 game-based learning market is significantly propelled by an increasing emphasis on early education. This shift is buoyed by the integration of Learning Management Systems (LMS), E-Learning Platforms, and Interactive Storytelling Tools. Moreover, the market is bolstered by the incorporation of STEM education, Virtual Reality (VR) in education, Augmented Reality (AR) in Schools, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education, and a heightened focus on Online Safety and Digital Citizenship.

Key Trend - An influential trend steering the K-12 game-based learning market's trajectory is the rising prominence of mobile technologies. This surge aligns with the utilization of Game Design in Education, Educational Simulation Games, and Adaptive Learning Technologies. The proliferation of Mobile Learning games platforms like Minecraft: Education Edition amplifies this trend. Additionally, it intertwines with classroom Gamification Strategies, Simulation-Based Learning, Language Arts Games, and initiatives focusing on Student Engagement Metrics, Teacher Training in Game-Based Curriculum, and Parental Control in Educational Games, including tools for Special Education. Major Challenges - An impediment thwarting the growth of the K-12 game-based learning market is the constrained integration of content within the curriculum. This challenge encompasses the assimilation of Coding games and Programming Games, Serious Games, Math Games, Science games, Education Games, and Social Studies games, Interactive Content Games. Additionally, it extends to Creative Arts Educational Games, Physical Education and Movement Games, Digital Assessment and Feedback Tools, Collaborative Learning Games, Sustainability and Environment Games, as well as Historical and Cultural Games.

Market Segmentation

The subject-specific games segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The rapidly increasing awareness of STEM learning in schools across the world drives the global K-12 game-based learning market, which, in turn, is leading the subject-specific games segment of the market. To cater to the growing demand, market players introduce interactive games. Waker, Shortfall, and Foldit are some examples of such games. They help students right from kindergarten up to 12th grade as their main purpose with respect to the curriculum is that provide ample opportunities for students to learn basic STEM concepts and create a sound foundation for higher studies.

The K-12 Game-based Learning Market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by advancements in Virtual Learning Environments, Edutainment, and Learning Analytics. Integrating Gamified Rewards Systems and Adaptive Assessments enhances engagement and personalized learning. Strategic Game Design for Learning enables Competency-Based Learning, fostering skill development. Educational Apps are reshaping Online Learning, offering interactive and accessible platforms. As the demand surges, educators embrace these innovative tools to create immersive and effective learning experiences for K-12 students.

