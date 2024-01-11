Brookfield’S Bold Expansion In Brazil’S Real Estate Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brookfield, a global real estate company, is making significant strides in Brazil under CEO Roberto Perroni.



The company's real estate sector manages diverse investments, including logistics warehouses, offices, and multifamily residences.



Currently, Brookfield manages assets worth R$26 billion (approximately $5.3 billion) in Brazil.



Showcasing a strong presence in the country's real estate market.



As outlined by Bloomberg Linea, a major focus is the multifamily segment, with plans to expand in over 20 cities, targeting both medium- and high-end markets.



This strategy includes transforming 77 high-end apartments in São Paulo into a multifamily complex, with a R$ 30 million (about $6.12 million) investment in retrofitting and decorating.







These apartments will be in the JW Marriott tower, part of Brookfield's significant investment in Parque da Cidade.



In the mid-income range, Brookfield's portfolio includes approximately 7,000 units across cities like São Paulo and Porto Alegre.



Despite challenges like cost-effective construction and securing prime locations, the company sees significant growth potential, especially in the mid-income rental segment.



Brookfield is also adapting to changes in office spaces post-pandemic, offering amenities to encourage onsite work.



They've successfully reduced office vacancy rates during the pandemic, expecting new leases to cover 80,000 square meters by year-end.



In logistics, the focus is on areas within a 30 to 35-kilometer radius of São Paulo.



The company owns seven logistics parks in São Paulo and Minas Gerais, with about 910,000 square meters of leasable area.



A recent acquisition in Guarulhos further expands Brookfield's reach in this sector.



Under Perroni's leadership, Brookfield strategically invests in Brazil's varied and evolving real estate market, effectively responding to changes and exploring new opportunities.

