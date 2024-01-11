Chile’S Pioneering Submarine Cable To Transform Global Data Traffic

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile, in partnership with Google, is launching the Humboldt Cable System, the first fiber-optic submarine cable connecting South America with Asia and Oceania.



Stretching about 15,000 kilometers, it will connect Valparaiso, Chile, to Sydney, Australia, and then extend to Asia.



Developed with H2 Cable, a subsidiary of Singapore's BW Digital, this project heralds a new era in digital connectivity for Chile and the region.



The Humboldt Cable will directly connect South America and Asia, extending branches to the Juan Fernández and Easter Islands.



Currently, South American data must travel through the United States to reach Asia.



The Humboldt Cable offers a more efficient path, potentially making Chile a key connectivity hub.







It's expected to handle significant data traffic between the continents, boosting Chile's role in global data transmission.



This project complements global strategies like China's Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to enhance infrastructure and intercontinental data transmission.



There's even potential to extend the cable to Antarctica, enhancing data relay capabilities for scientific communities there.



This ambitious cable system is more than a technological feat; it's a strategic investment that positions Chile at the forefront of the digital revolution.



It aims to boost competitive advantages and draw more investment into Chile , benefiting sectors like data centers, big data, and machine learning.



In essence, the Humboldt Cable System is not just about enhancing Chile's digital capabilities.



It's a major step towards transforming the country into a digital hub for Latin America and beyond.

