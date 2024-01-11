Openai’S Bid For Media Content In The Face Of Legal Hurdles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is discussing licensing its content with CNN, Fox, and Time to enhance AI development.



It's crucial for OpenAI as they face copyright challenges. They are seeking diverse digital media partnerships to make their AI chatbot more accurate.



The New York Times has sued them for copyright infringement.



OpenAI wants to use CNN articles to train ChatGPT. They plan to include CNN's content in OpenAI products.



These talks also involve video and image content. Jessica Sibley, Time's CEO, is hopeful about reaching an agreement with OpenAI.



OpenAI informed Bloomberg about these ongoing discussions. These partnerships help balance the need for fresh, precise data with ethical sourcing.



In a blog post, OpenAI discussed collaborations with news organizations. Their goal is to support a healthy news ecosystem.







They aim to train AI with unique content and present real-time news with proper credit.



OpenAI is also talking with the News/Media Alliance, which represents over 2,200 media outlets. These discussions aim to address industry concerns.



Major media companies, like The Guardian, are considering working with OpenAI. They see the potential in using their journalism to improve AI products.



OpenAI has recently made deals with Axel Springer and the Associated Press.



However, not all media companies are eager to partner. The Washington Post hasn't discussed any deals with OpenAI.

Legal action against OpenAI

Another media company is thinking about legal action like The New York Times.



Payment is a key issue. OpenAI's offers, seen as low by some, range from $1 million to $5 million annually. Some media companies want higher payments.



OpenAI is seeking new funding, potentially valuing the company at over $100 billion. Microsoft has invested $13 billion so far.



An anonymous media executive expressed doubts about agreements before clearer copyright laws. There's a growing call for U.S. Congress to intervene.



In conclusion, OpenAI is actively pursuing media partnerships to enhance AI, facing legal and industry challenges.



Their efforts aim to balance data needs with ethical content use, shaping AI's future in news.

