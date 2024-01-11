Morgan Stanley Shifts Focus In Brazilian Stocks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Morgan Stanley recently updated its perspective on the Brazilian stock market following a rally that started last November and lost momentum by early 2024.



The Ibovespa index, having climbed over 10%, prompted the bank's analysts to proceed with caution.



They now see fewer opportunities for growth and are adjusting their approach accordingly.



The team, headed by Nikolaj Lippmann, observed changes in the risk-reward balance of Brazilian stocks.



They've altered their Model Portfolio, reducing both the beta (a measure of stock volatility) and the focus on stocks sensitive to interest rate changes.



This adjustment reflects a more stable interest rate market.







The rally led to a decrease in Brazil's interest rate curve, mirroring trends in the U.S. Global economic downturns and a softer approach by monetary authorities caused U.S. treasury yields to fall.



This change also eased financial conditions in Brazil. Morgan Stanley raised concerns about a potential delay in the U.S. economic relief cycle.



This delay might slow down further interest rate reductions in Brazil. Ellen Zentner, the bank's economist, predicts persistent core inflation in the U.S.



She expects the Federal Reserve to maintain steady rates longer than the market foresees. The bank anticipates the Fed's first rate cut in June.



Responding to these developments, Morgan Stanley lessened its investment in stocks affected by interest rate fluctuations.



It removed Lojas Renner, Iguatemi, and B3 from its portfolio.

The bank focuses more on other sectors

The December CPI report in the U.S., higher than expected, suggests the Federal Reserve might not reduce rates soon.



Similarly, Brazil's IPCA index exceeded forecasts, indicating the Central Bank might delay cutting the Selic rate.



Morgan Stanley added JBS, Mercado Livre, and Rede D'Or to its portfolio. The bank now focuses more on sectors like healthcare, retail banking, and digitalization.



They see Brazil's energy and agricultural sectors as key drivers for significant export growth by the decade's end.



The bank also recognizes the potential in Brazil's digital transformation, projecting the Ibovespa to reach 145,000 by late 2024.

