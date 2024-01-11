Modest Dip For Brazil’S Stock Index Amid Inflation Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, Brazil's stock index, following Wall Street's slight downturn after inflation data releases, closed down by just 0.08% at 130,732.94 points.



Investors closely watched the U.S. consumer price index figures, which unexpectedly rose by 0.3% in December.



This acceleration from November led to a 3.4% increase in annual inflation. Economists had predicted a smaller monthly rise of 0.2% and a 3.2% yearly increase.



In Brazil, December's National Consumer Price Index also climbed , registering a 0.56% increase, surpassing November's 0.28%.



This exceeded market expectations of a 0.48% rise. Yet, the annual inflation rate stayed within the 4.75% limit the National Monetary Council set.



Market analysts believe this uptick lessens the chance of substantial interest rate cuts by Brazil's Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee.







Andréa Angelo from Warren Investimentos noted a stark contrast in monthly inflation trends compared to late 2022.



Despite rising inflation in Brazil and the U.S., interest rate futures fell, and the U.S. dollar weakened against the Brazilian real.



Focusing on specific stocks, mining company Vale rebounded with a 0.50% increase, ending eight days of losses.



This came as iron ore prices rose amid expectations of more stimulus from China's government.



Oil company Petrobras also gained, rising by 0.79%, in sync with oil prices. Energy company Prio stood out as one of the top performers in Brazil's stock index.



Conversely, construction company MRV faced a nearly 11% drop amid rumors of reduced projections for 2024, squeezed margins, and lower expected profits.



This shift in individual stock performance reflects broader market reactions to the latest economic indicators.

