Amazing Spaces® Sets New Heights In Storage With The Grand Opening Of Texas' Tallest Ground-Up Storage Property

Amazing Spaces' 7th property unveils the perfect blend of security and elegance, taking storage to new heights

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amazing Spaces Storage Centers, the renowned provider of secure and clean storage solutions, is proud to open the doors of its seventh property. This remarkable addition to the company's portfolio showcases Amazing Spaces' commitment to offering unparalleled storage solutions, combining security, aesthetics, and a truly upscale experience. The new property, following the company's signature look of an elegant ski lodge, sets a new standard in the industry, and further solidifies Amazing Spaces' position as a leader in the self-storage market.Serving the Greenway ~ Upper Kirby ~ River Oaks communities, this visionary project marks an exciting milestone for Amazing Spaces. The journey to create this stunning property began when Amazing Spaces purchased the lot with a vision to redefine the storage landscape in the area. Following an intense design phase spanning over eight months, the result is a stunning ten-story property-the tallest ground-up storage facility in the state of Texas! The site offers a large-scale solution on only .67 of an acres, making the most of every inch of land."We are thrilled to open the doors of our Greenway ~ River Oaks ~ Upper Kirby property! This location represents the culmination of meticulous planning and design. Amazing Spaces has always been committed to offering the highest standards of security and cleanliness, and the grand opening of our 7th property further exemplifies this dedication to our clients," shares Kathy Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces.Amazing Spaces exists to not only provide a secure and optimal storage environment, but to also create unique experiences. "Our mission is to provide remarkable storage experience that goes beyond the ordinary, ensuring every one of our clients feels confident and satisfied with their storage experience," enthuses Megan Gilbert, Customer Experience Manager at Amazing Spaces. The company's newest property includes a wide array of amenities, including a complimentary conference room, providing clients with a space to relax or hold meetings at no additional charge. Additionally, individual workstations are available for customers who require a quiet and productive environment to complete tasks or organize their belongings. The company also offers free Wi-Fi, package acceptance services, a spa-like reception area, individually ventilated climate controlled units, an entire floor dedicated to premium wine storage and more amazing storage differences than one can count.While the grand opening of this show-stopping property is reason alone to celebrate, 2023 marked a significant milestone in the Amazing Spaces company history: 25 years in operation. To mark both the grand opening and operational anniversary, Amazing Spaces has announced an unprecedented giveaway: free storage for a lifetime! Those interested in entering this jaw-dropping giveaway need to complete an entry on the company's website, AmazingSpaces/Giveaway . The winner will be randomly selected at the grand opening celebration of the company's newest property, Amazing Spaces Greenway ~ River Oaks ~ Upper Kirby. It is also recommended to follow Amazing Spaces on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn to stay informed on contest information and grand opening party details.About Amazing SpacesAmazing Spaces is a leading provider of 1st class, secure self-storage solutions and has become renowned for its commitment to excellence and exceptional customer experience. With an impressive portfolio of beautiful properties, Amazing Spaces continues to redefine the industry with innovative designs and top-notch security measures. The upscale storage properties offer contemporary solutions for self-storage, wine storage, RV and boat storage, packing and moving supplies, and more. Find out more details or rent a space online at AmazingSpaces.

