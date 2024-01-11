Cetacean Capital Contributes To The Alephium Hackathon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cetacean Capital Alephium Hackathon

Cetacean Capital is offering an additional $10.000 to the Alephium hackathon prize pool & will fund winners with up to $1M investments.

DE, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In April 2022, Cetacean Capital announced an exciting partnership with Alephium ($ALPH) , an innovative and scalable Layer 1 blockchain.

Since its mainnet launch on 8th November 2021, the chain has achieved key milestones, including releasing a bridge, welcoming its first dApps, such as a decentralized exchange (DEX), and launching a full wallets suite.

Our partnership has helped Alephium build a healthy ecosystem with a thriving community of developers, users, investors and service providers to enable scalable dApps for real-world use cases.

Upcoming Hackathon

The first ever online Alephium hackathon will take place from 12th till 26th of February.

Organized by the Alephium team, supported by the Blockflow DAO, it is offering up to $40.000 in prizes.

Cetacean Capital is delighted to announce it will be contributing an additional $10.000 to the prize pool, bringing the total to $50.000!

Funding Winners

Cetacean Capital was early to recognise the revolutionary potential of Alephium's technology stack. And our commitment to the chain (and the team) over these last 24 months has only hardened.

Cetacean Capital is broadening its involvement in Alephium's ecosystem, encompassing both dApps and builders. The fund is dedicated to supporting standout projects that align with their criteria in the upcoming Hackathon, providing investment/seed funding ranging from $50.000 to $1.000.000.

This will catalyze developer adoption and help grow this innovative, game-changing layer one ecosystem.

Join Cetacean Capital & Alephium

You too can participate in key ways in developing an exciting future! If you are a developer, register to the hackathon and participate with your craziest ideas and best skills. You'll find great technical resources in the docs .

