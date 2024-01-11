Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Fiction - Science Fiction Book Gestation Seven By J. Stewart Willis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies."Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' FavoriteGestation Seven : One Was Black and One Was White is a work of fiction in the crime, suspense, and cultural issues subgenres. It is best suited to the general adult reading audience and was penned by author J. Stewart Willis . In this intense and intriguing crime thriller novel, we are brought into a mysterious case indeed when two dead babies are discovered in a dumpster. The results of the two children's bodies lead investigators and reporters to a scientific scheme that appears to be trying to play God with women's bodies. Changing the gestation period for human beings from nine months to seven seems like an advantageous goal, but it's one that is fraught with disaster from the off.Author J. Stewart Willis has crafted a fascinating and original take on crime and medical thrillers, which also takes a cold hard look at medical culture and the effect that the decisions of technology, culture, and politics have on women's reproductive rights. The crime plot of the tale shifts and twists with suitable 'a-ha' moments to give fans of the genre a lot of suspense and intrigue, and I enjoyed the clue-following because it never felt spoon-fed or overdone. The character development was present, and the author made good use of the ensemble and their different skills for the investigation, as well as some great atmospheric moments in Alexandria itself. The theming is the real star of the show, however, and fans of fascinating original concepts that sway between medical crime and realistic dystopia should certainly give Gestation Seven a go."You can learn more about J. Stewart Willis and "Gestation Seven" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography. Available in paperback and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

