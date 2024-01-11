(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOLSOM, NJ, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Krystle Straus

SJI Appoints Timothy Lowry as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

FOLSOM, NJ, January 11, 2024 – SJI announced the appointment of Timothy“Tim” Lowry to senior vice president and general counsel effective January 8.

As general counsel, Lowry will serve as the principal legal officer for SJI and key advisor to the CEO, senior management, and the Board of Directors. He will also be responsible for strategic leadership for the Office of the General Counsel, providing the expertise needed to support SJI's growing business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to SJI,” said SJI President and CEO, Mike Renna.“His wealth of legal expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we drive innovation and operational excellence. He will be a strategic partner in navigating the dynamic landscape of our industry.”

Lowry joins SJI from Holland & Knight, where he served as a partner in the Philadelphia office, providing legal and strategic advice to domestic and international clients in the gaming, entertainment, and hospitality industries.

An experienced leader, Lowry has worked extensively with complex commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, real estate acquisitions and financing, privatization and concession agreements, and general litigation.

Prior to his most recent role, he served as a partner in the global media, sports, and entertainment practice at DLA Piper LLP. He also previously served as senior corporate counsel at Harrah's Entertainment Inc.

Lowry sits on the Board of Trustees for Stockton University, is active in the community on various profit and non-profit boards, and he is an experienced international speaker, panelist, and moderator at events and conferences.

Lowry received his bachelor's degree in political science from Saint Joseph's University and his law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law. He is admitted to the bar in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and the District of Columbia.

About SJI

South Jersey Industries (SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE). SJIU houses the company's regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 725,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company's non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities. Visit sjindustries for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.