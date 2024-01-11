Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Children - Picture Book Book Sis's Tiny Trip By Norma Jean Kelley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies."Reviewed By Liz Konkel for Readers' FavoriteSis's Tiny Trip by Norma Jean Kelley is a lovely children's book that took a little girl on an epic adventure. An argument with her older brother Eddie caused her to make a wish but she never expected her wish to come true. She quickly found herself shrinking, but instead of being scared, she decided there are advantages to being small. She took off down a stream on her brother's toy boat for an adventure that immersed her in nature. Her journey opened her eyes to the world in her backyard where she encountered a variety of creatures such as a family of ducks, a ladybug, and even a fish. A great story for families to enjoy together.The story opens by focusing on the relationship between these two siblings which establishes a typical bickering dynamic between them. Two prominent themes of the story are important. The first is to be careful what you wish for. This comes true for Sis when she suddenly becomes tiny, though this allows her to view the world in a new way. The second theme is to find appreciation in the world around you, specifically, this lovely natural world from which Norma Jean Kelley draws a beautiful sense of wonder. An aspect that makes this story strong is that she doesn't go into a fantastical world filled with magic and weird creatures but reflects on the wonder already with us. This makes it a great story to inspire children to go outside and see what they can find in their backyard or park.The conclusion adds to the wonder of the story as it felt similar to how Alice in Wonderland ended with her coming home and taking a nap, only to question if everything was merely a dream. The illustrations are detailed with realistic people and animals and the background appears larger to give the impression of her being smaller. This adds to the feeling that you're entering an incredible world even though every image you see is normal. Sis's Tiny Trip is a sweet adventure that takes place in an ordinary setting but captures the natural magic of the world that surrounds us."You can learn more about Norma Jean Kelley and "Sis's Tiny Trip " at where you can read reviews and the author's biography. Available in paperback and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

PageTurner Support

PageTurner Press and Media

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other