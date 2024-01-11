Cape Hardy Hydrogen Hub Of South Australia Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Amp Energy ("Amp" or the "Company") announced today a three-month extension to the Strategic Framework Agreement with Iron Road Ltd, as Lead Developer for the Cape Hardy Green Hydrogen project. The extension is expected to provide adequate additional time to finalise and execute Transaction Documents associated with the next phase of the project.
The Cape Hardy Green Hydrogen project comprises a two stage development: Stage I comprising 5 GW of electrolyser capacity, delivering over 5 million tonnes per annum of green
ammonia,
with
the
initial phase
comprising
1GW
of
capacity. The
project's
second Stage will see doubling of this capacity to 10 GW. Over the previous nine months Amp and Iron Road have also discussed expanding the intent of the Cape Hardy Green Hydrogen project to include an industrial manufacturing precinct centred on the green hydrogen & minerals value chain. Contingent on this will be satisfactory commercial arrangements and assembling a consortium of development partners. Amp together with
Iron
Road
have
completed preliminary
Master
Planning of
the
Cape
Hardy
precinct incorporating electrolyser supply, water desalination, ammonia plant and ancillaries.
During the Strategic Framework Agreement period the Cape Hardy Green Hydrogen project has been studied and reviewed by two leading global engineering firms as the project
enters
the
pre–Front-End
Engineering
Design
(pre-FEED)
stage.
Amp
is
continuing advanced discussions with numerous Eyre Peninsula landowners, third party energy developers and transmission network specialists, to secure and transmit renewable energy supply to drive lowest cost of ammonia for domestic and export off-take. Ongoing discussion with export and domestic offtake partners, financiers and local councils on the Eyre Peninsula confirms strong interest and unanimous support for the project. Indicative economic analysis at the Pre-Feasibility stage (class 5 engineering) supports an unsubsidised levelised cost of hydrogen of approximately US$3/kg-H2. This equates
to
a
mid
US$600/tonne
levelised
cost
of
green
ammonia. This
costing
is
consistent with the stage of the project and is subject to ongoing design and
economic optimisation, that will reflect the evolving commercial and market landscape.
With
continued support
from
the
Barngarla
Determination
Aboriginal
Corporation
RNTBC ("BDAC"), Amp is confident the Cape Hardy Green Hydrogen project will provide significant local economic growth and employment opportunities including 1,500 construction, engineering and services jobs and over 300 full time jobs.
For
downstream
delivery of
the
Cape
Hardy
Green Hydrogen
project,
Amp
has
recruited Thyl
Kint
as
Project Director.
Thyl brings 40 years of global experience, responsible for over
$AUD 20 billion in energy project capital expenditure on behalf of global entities including BHP
Petroleum,
BP,
BW
Offshore, Kerr
McGee,
Santos, Shell,
and
the
IFC
(part
of
the
World Bank).
"We
have
seen
a
flight
to
quality
from
global
strategic partners
who
are
looking
to
partner with projects of scale. We believe the Cape Hardy Green Hydrogen project is strategically well positioned as one of Australia's flagship hydrogen projects," said Paul Ezekiel Amp President and founder.
Minister for Energy and Mining Tom Koutsantonis said "The strong progress achieved by the Cape Hardy Green Hydrogen project reflects the momentum of South Australia's emerging hydrogen industry. About
In addition to creating thousands of jobs for South Australians, projects like this facility at Cape Hardy contribute to our government's net zero
goals
and
strengthen
the
state's
economy. Renewable
hydrogen
has
an
important role
to
play
as
the
world
transitions
to
a
decarbonised
future
and
South
Australia
is
ideally positioned to capitalise on this opportunity"
Amp
Amp Energy is a well-established global energy transition development platform, which delivers renewables, battery storage, and hydrogen at scale, together with proprietary AI-enabled grid flexibility through its Amp X platform. Since its inception 14 years ago, Amp has developed and built close to 3GW of assets globally and has another 4GW either in late-stage development or construction.
Amp is backed by major investments from institutional capital partners including global private equity firm the Carlyle Group, who has invested over US$440 million. The company has global operations throughout North America, the UK, Australia, Japan, and Spain.
Amp X has developed a disruptive grid edge digital platform to allow all forms of distributed generation and load to make a dynamic contribution to the energy system, whether as an individual unit or as an aggregated group of assets, providing flexibility, resilience and system stability at the lowest possible cost.
