COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR DECEMBER 2023


1/11/2024 5:16:28 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PANAMA CITY, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA ) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for December 2023:

Operating Data

December

December

% Change

2023

2022

Copa Holdings
(Consolidated)





ASM (mm) (1)

2,501.7

2,288.1

9.3
%


RPM (mm) (2)

2,128.6

1,924.1

10.6
%


Load Factor (3)

85.1
%

84.1
%

1.p.

1.
Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.
Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.
Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For December 2023,
Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 9.3%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 10.6%, compared to 2022. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 85.1%, 1.0 percentage points higher than in December 2022.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.
The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean.
CONTACT:
 Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

