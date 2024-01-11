Spin Master Corp. To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On February 28, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Max Rangel, Global President and Chief Executive Officer and

Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on

Thursday, February 29, 2024

at

9:30 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are (416) 764-8650

or 1 (888) 664-6383.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at

. Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for 12 months.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise

PAW Patrol

and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.