Info-Tech Research Group Appoints Tom Zehren As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As the product leader in the global research and advisory industry continues its trajectory of hypergrowth, Info-Tech Research Group announced today that Tom Zehren will be appointed CEO as of February 1, 2024.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group , one of the leading global research and advisory firms, today announced the appointment of Tom Zehren

as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Effective February 1, 2024, Zehren will step into the executive role while David Godfrey, the firm's current CEO, will transition to the new role of Chief Growth Officer. In addition to driving the firm's international growth strategy, the shift will also allow Godfrey to spend more time with his family in the UK.

Info-Tech Research Group announced today that Tom Zehren, pictured above, will be appointed CEO as of February 1, 2024. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The transition of leadership is part of a long-term succession plan, with Godfrey and Zehren working closely together over the last 18 months on a large set of strategic initiatives for the rapidly growing firm. Godfrey will remain an integral part of Info-Tech's executive leadership team. As the new Chief Growth Officer, he will continue to leverage his deep industry experience and organizational knowledge to strategically drive Info-Tech's global expansion.

"It has been an honor to lead the organization. I could not be happier with Tom as my successor. I know he will make a great contribution to the continued growth of our firm,"

says David Godfrey , outgoing CEO at Info-Tech Research Group. "I'm very much looking forward to continuing to support our members and colleagues in my new role as Chief Growth Officer."

Tom Zehren joined Info-Tech as its Chief Product Officer in 2022 after a decade with McKinsey & Company, where he most recently was an Associate Partner specializing in digital transformations, digital growth strategies, and product management. During his time with McKinsey & Company, he advised leading technology companies across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

"It's a privilege to lead Info-Tech and its divisions into the future," says Tom Zehren , new CEO of Info-Tech Research Group. "We have the dominant product in the industry, a fast-growing team of more than 1,400 experts globally, and a tremendous market opportunity to help more and more organizations around the world drive measurable results. David and I have been working closely together and I'm grateful for everything I've learned from him. He is a great leader, mentor, and friend. I'm looking forward to continuing to work together in this next chapter."

Since joining Info-Tech, Zehren has led the firm's global Product Management function and research agenda, advised leading CIOs and their teams, and spearheaded several strategic initiatives, including serving as one of the firm's lead architects of the new flagship research concept of Exponential IT . The cutting-edge research guides IT leaders on extracting value from exponential technologies to lean into the unavoidable curve of rapid technological advancement to best support their organizations' longevity and future-focused goals.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom Zehren as the new CEO of Info-Tech Research Group,"

says Joel McLean , Founder and Executive Chairman of Info-Tech. "He brings a unique combination of deep experience in research, advisory, technology, and other verticals relevant to our group. His thought leadership and ability to form interdisciplinary teams successfully position him to lead our organization going forward."

"I would also like to thank David Godfrey for his tremendous impact on Info-Tech to date,"

says McLean. "In his role as CEO, David led numerous critical projects, setting the firm up for long-term success. I'm thrilled that he will remain part of the leadership team focusing on leading and growing our international offices and markets outside of North America."

Zehren holds a summa cum laude Ph.D. and was faculty in Technology Management at the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany. He also earned a B.S. and M.Sc. of Finance from the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Germany. Zehren started his career in Finance and later co-founded an IT e-commerce business. Zehren has been a pro bono advisor to Ashoka Globalizer Summit Fellows and other fast-growing technology firms and VC funds across the US, Canada, and Germany for over a decade.

