CTEK Recommends To Be Ready. Be Charged. Be Winter Smart.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CTEK's expert advice on getting your car battery ready for winter

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK ,

a leading global brand in battery management solutions, recommends drivers prepare

vehicles for winter as winter storms

hit, including ensuring car batteries are in top condition.

"We may think about checking the car's oil, brakes, washer fluid and heater, but the humble car battery is often overlooked in our winter preparations," said Bobbie DuMelle,

President of CTEK North America. "A few simple checks and a regular maintenance regime are all that's needed to give you peace of mind that your battery is fit and ready to keep you safely out on the road this season."

As winter sets in and temperatures drop, battery performance can reduce by as much as 50%. In colder weather you need much more power to get the vehicle started and constant use of heated screens and seats, heaters and headlights, and an increase in short journeys, puts the battery under a huge amount of strain. As a result, battery failure is the single biggest cause of breakdowns during the colder winter months.

Many people believe that the alternator is enough to charge the battery, but the alternator may only get the battery up to 60% of its capacity. To get the most out of your battery, so that it can keep all the vehicle's electric systems working and always start when you need it to, charging the battery with a smart battery charger is essential – especially in winter.

Take control of your vehicle battery and make sure you don't get stranded out in the cold and dark with a dead battery this winter. Be charged and power through the cold! Some key points to remember:



In cold weather, batteries work harder to start your vehicle.

Battery-related issues are the leading cause of breakdowns in cold weather.

Don't let freezing temperatures leave you stranded. Charging your battery is crucial. The alternator might only charge your battery to 60% – where a smart battery charger will keep your battery in optimal condition.

Investing in a smart charger like the MXS 5.0, with CTEK's patented 8-step charging curve and built-in temperature compensation, is the smart choice for drivers. The MXS 5.0 will maximize the performance of your battery, eliminating the risk of sudden failures when you need it the most. And with its RECOND mode, the MXS 5.0 can even recondition deeply discharged batteries to restore battery health.

"Winter driving can be fun, and it can be beautiful," said DuMelle. "If you take that little bit of time to get yourself and your battery well prepared in advance, then you're all set to make the most of it."

For added peace of mind while you're out on the road, CTEK offers a portable battery charger, the CS FREE®, that you can take with you on your journey. Charge it up, store it in your glove box and, wherever your travels take you, you never need to worry about being stranded with a dead battery again. The CS FREE® unique adaptive booster can gently and safely restart a dead vehicle battery with enough charge to get you going in around 15 minutes. This is completely safe for the vehicle's electronics, unlike most boosters or jump starters that deliver a sharp burst of power to effectively shock the battery into life. The CS FREE® even has USB-A and USB-C ports to charge your mobile phone, PC, tablet and other devices.

For more information on winter charging, and what you can do to avoid winter breakdowns, see



About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-444-7115

CTEK