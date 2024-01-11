EB5 Capital’S 225 North Calvert (JF15) Project Receives I-829 Approvals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital, a prominent leader in the EB-5 investment industry, is pleased to announce that investors in its 225 North Calvert (JF15) project have started receiving I-829 approvals from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). USCIS issues I-829 approvals, or permanent residency, to investors who have met USCIS's stringent vetting requirements and demonstrated that their EB-5 investment created at least ten full-time jobs for the US economy.
225 North Calvert, located just north of the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, is a mixed-use redevelopment of a downtown office building into a 347-unit luxury apartment building with ground-floor retail. As a result of this 18-story high-rise redevelopment, a total of 890 EB-5 qualifying jobs were added to the local economy.
“We are delighted that our investors have reached this major milestone in their EB-5 immigration process,” said Angelique Brunner, Founder & CEO of EB5 Capital.“225 North Calvert is one of my favorite projects because it embodies the impactful investments Baltimore needs, representing the true essence of what EB-5 funding was intended to be used for.” 225 North Calvert is one of EB5 Capital's 13 projects which have been fully repaid. These recent I-829 approvals mark the final step in the EB-5 immigration and investment cycle.
EB5 Capital remains dedicated to financing projects that not only meet the rigorous requirements of the EB-5 Program, but also contribute meaningfully to local communities and economies. The successful I-829 approvals for 225 North Calvert is a prime example of EB5 Capital's ongoing efforts to stimulate job growth and elevate economic prospects nationwide.
