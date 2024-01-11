Rewalk Robotics Ltd. To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference On January 17

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the“Company”) announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti January Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on January 17-18, 2024.



The presentation will begin at 2:30 PM EST on January 17, 2024 and can be accessed live here: . ReWalk will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, January 17-18, 2023. Registration is available to interested investors for the presentation or one-on-ones at . Registration is free and interested investors do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.:

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for these individuals through the creation and development of market leading technologies. Through its recent acquisition of AlterG, Inc., ReWalk has added anti-gravity systems to its growing portfolio of products. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk . For more information on the AlterG systems, please visit alterg .

