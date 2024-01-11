Presenting Nashville's Third Annual Renaissance Women's Summit Powered By Planoly

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Third annual Renaissance Women's Summit, an in-person event for women entrepreneurs, to be held at the Wond'ry, Vanderbilt, Feb. 24 from 8:00a.m. to 5p.m. CST.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Presenting Nashville's Third Annual Renaissance Women's SummitPowered by PlanolyAn all-day event for women entrepreneursThe third annual Renaissance Women's Summit, a live, in-person event for women entrepreneurs, will be held at the Wond'ry, Vanderbilt's Innovation Center on Saturday, February 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.The Renaissance Women's Summit is set to be a comprehensive day-long conference focusing on providing tactical business advice for women entrepreneurs and business leaders at any stage of their business or career. The event will delve into various facets of business development, spanning business finance, legal protection, personal branding, social media marketing, leadership, and more. The emphasis will be on offering valuable insights and motivation to empower women in their entrepreneurial journey. The program includes keynote speakers, networking opportunities, workshops, panel discussions, a marketplace featuring Nashville female-owned businesses, a pitch competition for young female entrepreneurs, cocktails, delicious local food, and a portion of all proceeds will support the Mona Lisa Foundation."Now in its third year, our Renaissance Women's Summit for women entrepreneurs is gearing up to be the largest yet. We're thrilled to have Alli Webb, the founder of DryBar , as our keynote speaker. She'll share her valuable insights on selling a business for millions and the personal challenges she faced along the way. Our sessions cover practical topics like legal protection, personal branding, and small business finance. Whether you're aiming for your best business year or seeking the motivation to start your own venture, our summit is designed just for you." said Sydney Dozier, Creator of the Renaissance Women's Summit and Founder and CEO of Renaissance Marketing Group.Keynote Speaker, Alli Webb, founder of Drybar, and N.Y. Times Bestselling Author, currently serving as Canopy President and Co-Founder of Squeeze, Brightside, and Becket + Quill, is set to inspire and empower our community of Renaissance Women! Her recent triumph, "The Messy Truth," a USA Today bestseller, takes readers on an engaging journey through her roles as an entrepreneur, mother, and partner, offering a blend of humor and wisdom as she navigates the beautiful chaos of life. And guess what? ALL attendees will be receiving a copy-and Alli is offering to sign ALL of them at our meet and greet party following the event!One of the summit's highlights this year is the exclusive debut of 'Show Her The Money,' an award-winning documentary that unveils a powerful narrative never before told. This groundbreaking film sheds light on the stark reality that women receive less than 2% of venture capital funding and takes you on a journey to demystify the world of venture capital.Featuring rock-star female investors who champion diverse women entrepreneurs with groundbreaking innovations, 'Show Her The Money' emphasizes the crucial role of finance in empowering women and achieving true equality. The documentary follows four visionary founders as they navigate uphill battles to turn their ideas into reality. Despite facing constant challenges to their dedication and passion, these women, supported by angel investors, emerge as determined, resourceful, and resilient entrepreneurs, with the growth of their businesses reaching mind-blowing heights. Each venture showcased has the potential to become a billion-dollar unicorn.The Renaissance Women's Summit is sponsored by Planoly. Planoly is the first social media management tool built for creators, by creators, trusted by over eight million to take care of inspiration, organization, and consistency. Planoly launched in 2016 as the first visual Instagram planner, helping creators curate the perfect grid. Today, Planoly is a robust, multi-channel tool that seeks to simplify every piece of the creator workflow - from inspiration to planning, scheduling, and monetization."I'm excited to announce our participation in the Renaissance Women's Summit, a perfect match for our commitment to empowering creators across diverse fields. This conference aligns with our values of fostering creativity, inspiration, and turning a passion into a paycheck. We see this event as a valuable opportunity to contribute to the collective growth of women who are building their personal brands and sharing them with the world." said Planoly CEO, Katelyn Sorensen.Brielle Cotterman Media has again joined forces with Renaissance Women's Summit and will be spearheading all publicity for this year's summit.The event also offers an exclusive VIP experience including preferred seating to the all day event, a limited edition gift bag, access to special opportunities, and one invitation to the VIP cocktail event taking place on February 23 with speakers. Tickets are on sale and limited.###Note to the Editor:Renaissance Marketing Group: Renaissance Marketing Group is a full-service social media marketing agency based in Nashville. The Renaissance team is made up of a talented group of passionate creatives and marketers, committed to the success of their clients and passionate about helping business owners succeed. Founded in December 2014, the female-founded company delivers proven social media marketing results. Their services include social media management, content creation, paid digital advertising, email and SMS Text marketing, influencer marketing, graphic design, branding, professional photography, and videography, TikTok and Reels creation, marketing strategy, podcast production, and more. Renaissance is committed to influencing optimal revenue and online growth, while exceeding their client's expectations.The Wond'ry at Vanderbilt University: The Wond'ry is Vanderbilt's Center for Innovation and Design. Its three story, 13,000-square foot space, located in the heart of campus in Nashville, Tennessee, provides the tools and resources for students, faculty, staff, and community members to bring ideas to life. The Wond'ry offers state of the art makerspaces, virtual reality labs, workshops, training opportunities, and programs designed to support anyone from budding entrepreneurs to community changemakers. The Wond'ry welcomes students from all backgrounds, disciplines, and abilities, empowering them to develop innovative and creative solutions that change the world.A high-resolution photo can be downloaded here.Media Contact:...

