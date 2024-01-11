Seaside Floridian Oasis Once Listed For $60 Million Heads To Auction Via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This private estate offers the ultimate outdoor living and entertaining

Private, gated seaside estate with guest house

Quiet, beachfront community north of Vero Beach

7,700sf+ outdoor entertaining and living area

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An exquisite oceanfront estate located on Florida's Treasure Coast, just north of Vero Beach and set upon an impressive 6.24 acres, will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder at auction next month through Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in conjunction with Richard Boga and Cindy O'Dare of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. Previously listed for $60 million, the 28,780-square-foot private estate is an architectural marvel, expected to draw the world's most discerning bidders on auction day.

“This seaside sanctuary is a home for the most sophisticated buyer with truly refined taste. Offering architectural beauty, dual water frontage and ample outdoor space, it's a world-class property that sets the tone for another spectacular year for our platform,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“At Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, our sole focus is pairing sellers of the finest properties with the most capable buyers. We expect this property to attract significant global attention.”

The home, located at 2150 South A1A , is nestled between the Indian River and the Atlantic Ocean. Featuring eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and two half baths, owners are greeted by a circular driveway, soaring ceilings, multiple fireplaces, French doors and oversized windows framing breathtaking views.

The main-floor primary bedroom is a two-story escape with a spa bathroom featuring two vanities and a standalone tub. The chef's kitchen is equipped with natural stone countertops, custom cabinetry, and a new designer appliance package.

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the swimming pool, hot tub, an over 7,700-square-foot outdoor living area with a fireplace, cabana with a kitchen, and multiple balconies. These amenities complement the views of dual waterfronts, 198 feet of Indian River Lagoon frontage (with a private, 400 foot boat dock and lift), and 205 feet of spectacular oceanfront.

“This South Florida gem is not only visually stunning, but also ideal for everything you need from hosting an exclusive social gathering outdoors to a quiet night in by the pool,” remarked Richard Boga of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.“It's a tranquil, gated neighborhood, coveted by many. This home truly is a work of art.”

Additional spaces include a full wet bar/saloon, 10-car temperature-controlled garage, media room, game room and a renovated guest house. The property features concrete masonry construction, hurricane-impact windows and doors, an elevator, generator, and a Creston/Lutron smart home system.

The future homeowner will enjoy oak-shaded, quiet streets and 26 miles of pristine shoreline. A quaint and colorful downtown awaits, perfect for strolling, shopping, dining, and gallery hopping. Vero Beach, known as the“Gateway to the Tropics,” offers calm waters perfect for kayaking, fishing, and floating. The seaside also provides uncrowded white sand beaches, sea turtles, and expansive, undeveloped ocean vistas. Settle into a slower pace of life here, where pines and palmettos sway in the coastal breeze. Outdoor activities abound, including more than 30 private and public golf clubs within 15 miles of Vero Beach.

Situated 33 miles north of Vero Beach, the estate provides easy access to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (15 minutes), Vero Beach Regional Airport (45 minutes), Orlando International Airport (1.25 hours), and West Palm Beach (2 hours).

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions will conduct the auction, with bidding opening on January 11 and concluding February 15. The property is available for viewing by appointment, either in person or virtually.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

