Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Book Songs & Poems From A Yielded Heart By Judith Vander Wege

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies."Reviewed By Luwi Nyakansaila for Readers' FavoriteJudith Vander Wege 's Christian poetry and song collection Songs and Poems from a Yielded Heart highlights God's love and faithfulness. The book centers on giving thanks to God for His grace and all He does for us. It does not matter what you are going through, God is always by your side. You might have lost your way or stumbled and fallen, but He still loves you. All He wants is for you and me to surrender to Him, and He will light our path. He will give you peace and joy all the days of your life. The poems and songs tell the story of how God continuously loves us and reminds us to thank Him for His welcoming and forgiving nature. Read this book today and experience the unconditional love of God.Songs and Poems from a Yielded Heart is a refreshing book with a lovely message. I felt calm and at peace when I was reading the poems and songs. Judith Vander Wege's writing style reminds me of the book of Psalms in the Bible. The structure is similar, and I felt as if I was reading from the Bible, which was a beautiful surprise. I could feel the author's emotion and passion in each verse, and every line is perfectly written to uplift your spirit. I loved the consistent themes throughout the book. It felt as if there was a build-up to the last poem that relates to the book title and brings a heartwarming message of redemption."You can learn more about Judith Vander Wege and "Songs & Poems from a Yielded Heart " at where you can read reviews and the author's biography. Available in paperback and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

