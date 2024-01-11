Olivine As Solution To The World's Greatest Threat Air Pollution Causing Millions Of Deaths And $8.1 Trillion Damages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing Environmental Health: Olivine Green Wonder Emerges as Key Solution to the $8.1 Trillion Annual Impact of Air Pollution, Saving Millions of Lives

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Air pollution stands as the foremost environmental contributor to illness and premature mortality on a global scale. The insidious culprits behind this pervasive threat are fine air pollution particles, commonly referred to as aerosols or fine particulate matter (PM2.5). These microscopic particles account for a staggering 6.4 million deaths annually, precipitating a spectrum of diseases including ischemic heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia, type 2 diabetes, and neonatal disorders.Regrettably, the brunt of this health crisis is borne disproportionately by developing nations, where approximately 95% of these fatalities occur. In these regions, billions of individuals contend with outdoor and indoor concentrations of PM2.5 that far exceed the guidelines established by the World Health Organization.An alarming revelation surfaces in a World Bank report, estimating the economic toll exacted by health damage resulting from air pollution at a staggering $8.1 trillion per year. This colossal figure equates to 6.1% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), underscoring the multifaceted impact of air pollution on both public health and the world economy.Renowned climate advocate Sahit Muja has expressed deep concern about the alarming trajectory of climate change. According to Muja, 2023 marked the hottest year on record, and the projections for 2024 indicate an even more scorching year ahead. The decisive actions taken by the global community in the upcoming years will shape the trajectory of future emissions. Despite the urgency of the situation, climate action continues to lack visibility.In response to the pressing need to counter the effects of climate change, Mr. Muja said. "We have uncovered a natural solution inspired by nature itself. This innovative approach aims to purify the air, enhance water quality, and improve land productivity, offering a tangible and sustainable response to the challenges posed by climate change".Sahit Muja, Chairman and CEO of Albanian Minerals , spearheads a groundbreaking initiative to combat climate change through an innovative and natural approach that expedites carbon removal. This involves strategically distributing crushed magnesium silicates in both land and water, utilizing enhanced weathering to accelerate natural processes and achieve rapid carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration. Beyond CO2 sequestration, this method contributes to air, water, and land purification, presenting potential solutions for land degradation and deforestation.In natural conditions, the reaction of magnesium-rich olivine with CO2 and water forms magnesium carbonate, effectively trapping CO2 from the air into rocks with a new chemical composition. This process highlights magnesium as an essential nutrient for all species.Muja underscores the multifaceted nature of magnesium-based solutions, including technologies converting CO2 into sugars, vitamins, and essential minerals for biodiversity. Enhanced weathering, focusing on eco friendly minerals magnesium ore, green olivine, and innovative technologies, emerges as a promising solution for addressing climate change. Transforming CO2 into magnesium carbonates, sugars, vitamins, and removing heavy metals through eco-friendly technology repurposed for batteries and the green energy transition provides a comprehensive and sustainable solution. The gradual dissolution of magnesium in seawater not only provides essential minerals to biodiversity but also reduces ocean acidity while permanently removing carbon dioxide by converting it into beneficial substances.The escalating recognition of climate change's unprecedented levels underscores the urgency for comprehensive measures. Governments, businesses, and individuals are urged to collaborate on sustainable initiatives, reduce emissions, and implement practices contributing to environmental preservation.In conclusion, the acknowledgment of climate change as a global crisis demands immediate and collective action. Prominent figures' warnings, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the commitment of individuals like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, and Elon Musk emphasize the need for a united effort to address climate change, protect the planet, and secure a sustainable future for all.Albanian Minerals' Natural Carbon Removal Approach aims to reverse climate change through the process of transforming CO2 into magnesium carbonates, sugars, vitamins. Separating heavy metals through eco-friendly technology offers a comprehensive, sustainable solution, positively impacting biodiversity and reducing ocean acidity.Scientists' 30-year journey validating magnesium olivine's CO2 capturing abilities emphasizes its versatility in addressing environmental issues. Magnesium's presentation as a sustainable supply for batteries and lighter alloys holds the potential to significantly impact the economic outlook of clean energy sources.Amidst the profound impacts of climate change, the focus on magnesium for carbon removal emerges as a beacon of hope, contributing to the restoration and preservation of ecosystems. The collaborative effort to implement and scale up these magnesium-based solutions is crucial for steering toward a sustainable and resilient future. Magnesium Olivine Green Mineral Holds Potential to Remove 1 Trillion Tonnes of CO2 from the Atmosphere.Sahit Muja, the Founder and CEO of Global Mining, Green Minerals, and Albanian Minerals, highlights Magnesium Olivine's role as a stellar eco-friendly building block poised to eliminate 1 trillion tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. Recognized as nature's gift, Magnesium Olivine stands as a paramount natural solution against multifaceted climate change challenges. Led by Sahit Muja, this technology showcases nature's ability to transform carbon dioxide into vital nutrition for biodiversity.Muja, a successful entrepreneur with Albanian heritage, owns vast mineral reserves, including the world's largest magnesium olivine reserves. His leadership reflects a commitment to sustainable use of natural resources, applying innovative technologies in the mining industry to meet global climate ambitions, with a focus on green mining practices.Sahit Muja has attained unparalleled global success by uncovering geological deposits exceeding 1 trillion tons of valuable minerals. Leveraging these mineral assets, he is pioneering a green revolution, spearheading the extraction of battery-grade green minerals using the most eco-friendly methods, with a production process that has a negative carbon impact. The unveiling of this groundbreaking technology is anticipated in 2024.

