Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Fiction - Action Book Unpleasant Pastures By Charles Feggans

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies."Reviewed By Doreen Chombu for Readers' FavoriteJeff Richards wants to make a difference when he enlists with the Marines to serve in the Vietnam War. Despite his wealthy parents' objections, Jeff is determined to leave home and see life on the less fortunate side. He first notices the relentless heat when he lands in Vietnam, but this is the least of his problems. The more familiar he is with the place, Jeff realizes this is not what he had imagined. He meets Nick, a fellow Marine, the two become instant friends, and they spend the day touring the area. Jeff mingles with his fellow Marines and discovers they have unusual habits, but being with them makes him feel patriotic. He also becomes acquainted with the locals and hears some funny stories. That night, as he reflects on his first day, an incident reminds him that he is in a war-torn land. Get a copy of Unpleasant Pastures by Charles Feggans and join Jeff on his first day of duty.I enjoyed reading Unpleasant Pastures because it is a unique story with memorable characters. War-related books typically concentrate on gruesome scenes or the traumatic aftermath. Charles Feggans has written a book that mainly centers on the military, local relationships, and their way of living. This was an unexpected storyline, which is why I loved this book. Jeff is only nineteen when he enlists; his innocence and adventurous spirit are palpable throughout the story. The moment he woke up to his reality, his tone and vibe changed, which showed his character development. Unpleasant Pastures is a memorable read, and I recommend it to anyone who loves reading military and war-related stories."You can learn more about Charles Feggans and "Unpleasant Pastures" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography. Available in paperback and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

