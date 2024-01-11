Tie Silicon Valley Announces Jagdeep Singh Bachher Appointment To Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TiE Silicon Valley, the founding chapter of TiE, announced today that Jagdeep Singh Bachher, the University of California's chief investment officer, will join the TiE Silicon Valley Board. Bachher is responsible for managing more than $150 billion across the UC endowment, pension, retirement savings, working capital, and insurance assets.

"Innovation and entrepreneurship are critical to solving the world's biggest challenges, and TiE SV has a great track record of fostering entrepreneurship," Bachher said. "I am delighted to contribute to this cause."

TiE SV Board President Anita Manwani said, "We are fortunate to benefit from Jagdeep's insights and connections in the investment ecosystem. His commitment to diversity and entrepreneurial access for UC students through the TiE Collab will further our goal of engaging the next generation and bringing diversity to TiE."

Vinita Gupta, chairperson of the TiE Council of Trustees, added, "We are excited to have Jagdeep join the board. His connection with the workforce of tomorrow will add great value to TiE".

About TiE: TiE Silicon Valley is the founding chapter of TiE and was founded 32 years ago in Silicon Valley with the mission of fostering entrepreneurship. TiE has grown to 57 chapters across 14 countries with the largest global network of entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate decision-makers.



