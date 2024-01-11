Every Man Jack Earns First Great Place To Work Certificationtm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Man Jack , the leading men's grooming brand that inspires men to take care of themselves and the world around them, has been CertifiedTM as a Great Place To Work®! The prestigious award is based entirely on the feedback of the brand's amazing team and what they say about their experience working at Every Man Jack. As the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership best practices, Great Place To Work® identifies organizations fostering environments that drive market-leading performance. Their rigorous selection process relies solely on employee feedback, making this accolade a true testament to Every Man Jack's commitment to building an exceptional workplace.

Team Every Man Jack at the 2022 Tough Mudder, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

This year, 92% of Every Man Jack employees said it's a great place to work –

35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

This outstanding result underscores the success of the brand's genuine, team-centric culture, where purpose, growth, and well-being are at the heart of every experience.

"What an honor to have Every Man Jack officially recognized as a Great Place To Work®," says Kari Kees, VP of People & Environment . "There's something special about our culture, fueled by our mission, vision, and values – but most importantly, our people. Thank you to every single one of you for making this a Great Place To Work®, and for helping us earn this incredible recognition."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work . She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Every Man Jack stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Every Man Jack is a purpose-led business, driven by its passion for the outdoors and

commitment to its community, and recently became a certified B Corp. Every Man Jack has a rich team-centric culture of 70+ full-time employees working a hybrid remote and in-office schedule, offers a robust bonus structure and a long-term incentive plan, generous health benefits, 401k matching, role clarity, and growth plans, and competitive paid time off, including paid parental and maternity leave. Every Man Jack continues to make their employees a priority with new benefits including charitable donation matching, paid volunteer hours, and internal development and growth initiatives such as mentorship programs and Every Man Jack University, the brands internal continuous learning program dedicated to honing professional skills, and providing education sessions on various job functions.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Every Man Jack



One of the original Men's care clean brands focused on using Naturally Derived Ingredients and making sustainably minded choices, Every Man Jack inspires men to take care of themselves and the world around them. Founded over 17 years ago by Ritch Viola, Every Man Jack was born at the base of Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County, CA, the epicenter of clean, active, and outdoor-focused lifestyles, and strives to make the cleanest, most effective, and affordable men's care products. As a certified B-Corp brand, Every Man Jack bottles are made with 50% PCR, formulated without parabens, phthalates, dyes, GMOs, and never tested on animals. Every Man Jack is available at retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and at everymanjack.

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM

is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

