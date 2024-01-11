Tyson Foods To Hold Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springdale, Ark., Jan. 11, 2024 – Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) at Tyson Foods, 2008 South Thompson Street, Springdale, Arkansas 72764. For shareholders attending in person, an admission ticket is required. Cameras, video and audio recording equipment, as well as large bags are not permitted. Please see our proxy statement, filed on December 21, 2023, for further information.



Webcast

A link for the webcast of the conference call is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at .

Audio Only

Participants may join the audio-only version of the conference call by calling:

Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795

International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589

Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to join the Tyson Foods call.

Webcast and Audio Replay

For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast will be available at . A telephone replay will also be available until Friday, March 8, 2024, at:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 1868257

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 139,000 team members on September 30, 2023. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit .

Media Contact: Laura Burns, 479-713-9890 ...

Investor Contact: Sean Cornett, 479-466-0401

