Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Homes In Denton County, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West is now open, offering stunning new homes on one-acre home sites in Northlake

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West in Northlake, Texas, is now open for sale. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center located at 800 Knox Meadow Lane in Northlake, and the future model home will be open to tour in the spring of 2024.



Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West is comprised of 37 one-acre home sites offering one- or two-story single-family homes. Home buyers will be able to choose from six extraordinary home designs ranging from approximately 3,200 to over 5,360 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4 to 5 full baths, 1 to 2 half baths, and 3- to 4-car garages. Each home will be built with outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“With expansive, one-acre home sites, open-concept floor plans expertly designed for today's buyers, and unrivaled personalization options, Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West will offer residents the best in luxury living,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas.“This community offers the perfect opportunity to build your own indoor/outdoor haven.”

Located in the Northwest Independent School District and just minutes away from high-end shopping and premier restaurants, residents will enjoy living close to downtown Denton and Fort Worth with accessible major commuter routes such as Interstates 35W and 35E and Highways 380 and 114.

Homes within Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West are priced from the low $900,000s. For more information, prospective home buyers are invited to call 855-289-8656 or visit TollBrothers/TX .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)