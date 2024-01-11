Tony Raines Joins Aviation Maintenance Professionals As Senior Sales Manager, Bringing Decades Of Aviation Expertise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Maintenance Professionals proudly welcomes Tony Raines as the newest addition to their team, serving as Senior Sales Manager. With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in corporate aviation, Tony's extensive experience and remarkable skills make him a valuable asset to the organization.



Tony began his career with a commendable 10-year tenure in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a Crew Chief, specializing in the maintenance of F-111, F-4, and A-10 fighter jets. His military background instilled in him a strong sense of discipline, precision, and a commitment to excellence.



After his honorable service in the military, Tony seamlessly transitioned into the corporate aviation sector. Starting in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, he contributed significantly to a local aviation company before making notable contributions at Gulfstream Aerospace. His journey in the industry culminated in a 13-year role as the Director of Maintenance at Flightworks, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the organization's success.



Tony is widely recognized for his comprehensive knowledge of FAA Regulations and his keen understanding of immediacy and its importance to the success in business aviation. His customer-oriented approach and commitment to doing what's best for the customer align perfectly with Aviation Maintenance Professionals' values.



In his new role as Senior Sales Manager, Tony will collaborate with our exceptional team to drive sales strategies, foster client relationships, and contribute to the continued growth and success at AMP. His leadership skills and industry expertise position him as a key player in achieving our organizational goals.



Beyond his role, Tony enjoys spending his leisure time on his ranch, engaging in activities such as fishing, hunting, trail riding, and spending time with his family.



"We are excited to welcome Tony to AMP, with his wealth of experience, coupled with his dedication to customer satisfaction, he will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver top-notch solutions and services to our clients." said Brian Allen , CEO of Aviation Maintenance Professionals.



AMP looks forward to the positive impact Tony Raines will make on our team, clients, and the continued success of our organization.



About Aviation Maintenance Professionals

Aviation Maintenance Professionals is a globally recognized FAA 145 Repair Station servicing all business jets. Our comprehensive MRO services encompass airframe, engine, and APU inspections, along with repairs, modifications, and parts/component overhauls. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, AMP's team of trained and certified aircraft maintenance engineers have over 200 combined years of experience in the aviation industry. AMP has consistently set new industry standards in all aspects of their business by providing unmatched flexibility, tailored services, and highly competitive turnaround times.

Tru Pham | VP, Marketing & Branding

Aviation Maintenance Professionals

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram