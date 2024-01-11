AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date For Fourth Quarter Earnings Release And Stockholder Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC ) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today it will report fourth quarter 2023 earnings after market close on January 22, 2024.

AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on January 23, 2024 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the webcast at

. Those who plan on participating in the

Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.

A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at . Select the Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation link to download the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.

An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on January 23, 2024. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the call on January 23, 2024 through January 30, 2024. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 6423303.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected] .

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.