Gen To Announce Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results On February 1, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN ) today announced that its fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results will be released Thursday, February 1, 2024, after market close. Following the press release, Gen management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
Fiscal 2024 Q3 Earnings Call
February 1, 2024
2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Conference call dial-in and live webcast link available on GenDigital
About Gen
GenTM (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.
Investor Contact
Jason Starr
Media Contact
Audra Proctor
Gen
Gen
[email protected]
[email protected]
