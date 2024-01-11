Gen To Announce Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results On February 1, 2024

Fiscal 2024 Q3 Earnings Call

February 1, 2024

2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Conference call dial-in and live webcast link available on GenDigital

About Gen

GenTM (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.