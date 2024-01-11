Azenta To Host Investor Day On March 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, March 14, 2024 in New York City. The event will feature presentations from members of the executive leadership team outlining the Company's strategy and vision.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at beginning at 9:00 AM ET and concluding at approximately 12:00 PM ET. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the website after the conclusion of the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in

Burlington, MA, with operations in

North America,

Europe

and

Asia. For more information, please visit

.

