Graphic Packaging Holding Company To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Results As Part Of Investor Day On February 21

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), (the "Company"), will announce fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Financial results will be discussed as part of the Company's comprehensive Investor Day where management will provide an update on its transformation as a leading global consumer packaging company. The investor meeting will be webcast and begins at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 21st.

A video webcast link to the event will be provided in the earnings press release and will be available in the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at . The video webcast will be archived and available for replay.

The Company has also set Tuesday, April 30, 2024 as the tentative date for the release of first quarter 2024 financial results.



About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at .

